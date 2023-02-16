Postal workers vote to strike again
- Published
Thousands of postal workers have voted in favour of more strikes in the long-running dispute over pay.
More than 95% of staff who voted in the ballot wanted strike action, said the Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents more than 110,000 postal workers at the Royal Mail.
A spokesperson from Royal Mail said it was "disappointed" at the vote result.
Workers held strikes over Christmas and the new vote gives the union a six-month mandate for strike action.
Royal Mail has offered a pay deal it says is worth up to 9% over 18 months - but the CWU wants more given the rate at which prices are rising.
The CWU also objects to proposed changes to working conditions, including compulsory Sunday working.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We remain committed to getting around the table with the CWU, resolving this dispute and agreeing a pay and change deal for our people."
"We urge the CWU to seriously consider our best and final pay offer and to work with us to transform Royal Mail and secure its future. That is in the best interests of Royal Mail and all its employees," they added.