David Malpass: World Bank director who was called climate denier quits
- Published
Related Topics
The president of the World Bank will step down from his post in June, leaving the organisation almost a year before his term was due to end.
David Malpass announced his decision on social media, without providing a specific reason for his departure.
The pick of former US President Donald Trump, he has been criticised as a climate change denier.
Last year, the White House rebuked him after he said he did not know if fossil fuels were driving climate change.
He later apologised for the remarks.
Mr Malpass started his five-year term in April 2019, after serving in the US Department of Treasury during the Trump administration.