McDonald's puts up prices on five menu items
Fast food chain McDonald's is putting the price of five of its menu items up as cost of living pressures continue to squeeze struggling households.
It said higher food and energy costs mean it will put up its prices from Wednesday.
Last summer the fast food giant put up the price of a cheeseburger for the first time in more than 14 years.
Soaring inflation around the world hasn't dented McDonald's sales, which grew last year by more than 12%.
McDonald's said it was committed to "affordable prices".
"However, like many businesses, the impact of the increase in food and energy costs continues to affect our company and our franchisees."
McDonald's said that franchisees set their own pricing, and the following prices are a guide:
- Mayo Chicken from 99p to £1.19
- Bacon Mayo Chicken from £1.59 to £1.79
- Bacon Double Cheeseburger from £2.49 to £2.69
- Triple Cheeseburger from £2.69 to £2.89
- Medium Carbonated Drink from £1.39 to £1.49