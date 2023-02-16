Strikes Update: How Friday 17 February’s walkouts will affect you
- Published
Border Force staff are beginning a four-day series of strikes on Friday during half term for many UK schools.
UK staff working at the Port of Dover but also Calais, Port of Dunkirk and Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal are taking industrial action.
People arriving in the UK on Friday should prepare for border disruption, according to the Home Office.
In addition, ambulance workers are striking in the West Midlands and Northern Ireland on Friday.
The action is being organised by the Unite union, which says that essential emergency cover will be in place.
It comes as The Royal College of Nursing announces a walkout of the pay dispute in England over 48 hours from 1 to 3 March.
And as UK rail workers announce afresh series of strikes in March and April.
You can read more or watch this report about why people are taking strike action, and below you can find information on how it could affect you.
Border Force strikes
The PCS union expects 1,000 of its members at the ports of Calais, Dunkirk and Dover, and the Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal, to walk out between Friday 17 February and Monday 20 February.
Military personnel and civil servants have been trained to step in and carry out border checks, although military personnel will not be going to France.
Nevertheless, the government said people should prepare their families for longer waiting times at border control.
People should use eGates where possible, and check with operators before travelling, it said.
Which ambulance staff are striking?
Hundreds of members of the Unite trade union are striking on Friday in Northern Ireland and the West Midlands. People are still advised to call 999 in an emergency.
Ambulances will still be sent to the most life-threatening calls - known as Category 1, which includes cardiac arrests.
Patients that need lifesaving treatment, such as kidney or cancer care, will also be transported.
Less urgent calls - known as Category 2, which includes some strokes and major burns - might have to wait longer than usual for an ambulance.
The NHS advice is:
- Call 999 If you are seriously ill or injured, or your life is in danger
- For all other healthcare needs, contact the 111 helpline, your local GP or pharmacy
- Attend appointments as planned. The NHS has said it will contact anyone whose appointment has to be rescheduled due to the strike
How are you affected by the strikes? Are you taking part in strike action? You can email: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Or fill out the form below
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.