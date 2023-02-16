Strikes Update: How Friday 17 February’s walkouts will affect you

Strikes update image for 17 February

Border Force staff are beginning a four-day series of strikes on Friday during half term for many UK schools.

UK staff working at the Port of Dover but also Calais, Port of Dunkirk and Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal are taking industrial action.

People arriving in the UK on Friday should prepare for border disruption, according to the Home Office.

In addition, ambulance workers are striking in the West Midlands and Northern Ireland on Friday.

The action is being organised by the Unite union, which says that essential emergency cover will be in place.

It comes as The Royal College of Nursing announces a walkout of the pay dispute in England over 48 hours from 1 to 3 March.

And as UK rail workers announce afresh series of strikes in March and April.

You can read more or watch this report about why people are taking strike action, and below you can find information on how it could affect you.

Upcoming strike action

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Nurses in England

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Read more: What do the strikes mean for patients?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the GMB and Unite unions in several regional services across England and from Unite in Wales are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Nurses in England on strike

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Read more: What do the strikes mean for patients?

Physiotherapists take action

  • NHS physiotherapy staff across England are striking over pay and staffing
  • The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy says 4,200 members are involved

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Thousands of ambulance staff across five services in England - London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West - are striking
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in the West Midlands and in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Border Force

  • Border Force staff at the Port of Calais, Port of Dunkirk, Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal and the Port of Dover are taking industrial action
  • The strike only affects international inbound travel to the UK

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Wales and several regions of England are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

  • The industrial action is due to end at around 07:00 GMT

Teachers in Northern Ireland

  • The majority of teachers in Northern Ireland are holding a half-day strike
  • Many schools across the country are not expected to open until after midday

Read more: NI teachers to walk out for half a day

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in the North West region of England are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Border Force strikes

The PCS union expects 1,000 of its members at the ports of Calais, Dunkirk and Dover, and the Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal, to walk out between Friday 17 February and Monday 20 February.

Military personnel and civil servants have been trained to step in and carry out border checks, although military personnel will not be going to France.

Nevertheless, the government said people should prepare their families for longer waiting times at border control.

People should use eGates where possible, and check with operators before travelling, it said.

Which ambulance staff are striking?

Hundreds of members of the Unite trade union are striking on Friday in Northern Ireland and the West Midlands. People are still advised to call 999 in an emergency.

Ambulances will still be sent to the most life-threatening calls - known as Category 1, which includes cardiac arrests.

Patients that need lifesaving treatment, such as kidney or cancer care, will also be transported.

Less urgent calls - known as Category 2, which includes some strokes and major burns - might have to wait longer than usual for an ambulance.

The NHS advice is:

  • Call 999 If you are seriously ill or injured, or your life is in danger
  • For all other healthcare needs, contact the 111 helpline, your local GP or pharmacy
  • Attend appointments as planned. The NHS has said it will contact anyone whose appointment has to be rescheduled due to the strike

How are you affected by the strikes? Are you taking part in strike action? You can email: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

