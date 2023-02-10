RMT union rejects latest offers in rail dispute
The RMT rail union has rejected offers that Network Rail and the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) had described as their "best and final", in a blow to any hopes that the long-running national dispute was close to reaching its end.
The decision was taken by the RMT's national executive committee.
The industry and government had called on the union to put the offers to a members' vote.
The RMT union's boss, Mick Lynch, said the offers were "dreadful".
He added that they did not meet members' expectations "on pay, job security or working conditions".
The RMT said it would now seek further meetings with Network Rail and the RDG to try to work towards a settlement.
But it will start preparing to re-ballot its members when the existing strike mandate runs out in late May.
Last month the RDG - which represents train operating companies - put forward a list of changes to working practices which it said could fund a 5% pay rise for 2022 and 4% for 2023.
Separately Network Rail, whose employees include maintenance and signalling staff, offered a package including a 5% pay increase last year and 4% this year, plus other benefits like discounted travel for family. Members rejected this in December.
Network Rail recently put forward a similar offer, but which kept the pay element the same.
'Dreadful' offer
The RMT has spent the past couple of weeks gathering feedback from branch meetings.
On Friday, it said it was seeking "an unconditional pay offer, a job security agreement and no detrimental changes being imposed on members terms, conditions and working practices".
Planned changes to how maintenance teams at Network Rail work are a particular point of contention for the RMT.
Today the union said it viewed the plans as "unsafe" and unworkable. Network Rail has always insisted safety would not be compromised.
The RMT's Mr Lynch said: "We have carried out an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members and the message we have received loud and clear is to reject these dreadful offers.
"Our members cannot accept the ripping up of their terms and conditions or to have safety standards on the railway put into jeopardy under the guise of so-called modernisation.
"If our union did accept these offers, we would see a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe, the closure of all ticket offices and thousands of jobs stripped out of the industry when the railways need more investment not less."
This is separate to the train drivers' dispute. Their main union Aslef says it hopes to have more talks next week.