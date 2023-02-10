RMT union rejects latest offers in rail dispute
- Published
The RMT rail union has rejected the latest offers from both Network Rail and the train operating companies in the long-running dispute over pay, job security and working conditions.
Mick Lynch, the union boss, described the offers as "dreadful", adding: "Our members cannot accept the ripping up of their terms and conditions."
He warned industrial action would continue "for as long as it takes" to get a settlement that meets their members' expectations.