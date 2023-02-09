Strikes Update: How Friday 10 February’s walkouts will affect you
- Published
On Friday, ambulance workers are going on strike in five regions in England.
Unison, which is organising the action, says that staff can leave the picket lines to respond to emergency calls.
It's been a difficult week for the NHS with strikes affecting not just the ambulance service but nurses and physiotherapists as well. NHS England says the industrial action has led to 137,000 non-urgent appointments being cancelled over the last few weeks.
Staff at 150 universities in the UK are also on strike on Friday. This action is being organised by the University College Union and it says that 70,000 staff are taking part.
You can read more or watch this report about why people are taking strike action, and below you can find information on how it could affect you.
Which ambulance staff are striking?
Members of the Unison trade union - which represents nearly half of ambulance workers - are striking on Friday in five regions: London, Yorkshire, the South West, the North West and the North East.
The start times and lengths of the walkouts vary between ambulance services, but most will last for about 12 hours.
The action will involve all ambulance employees, including call centre and control room staff, not just emergency crews.
Ambulances will still be sent to the most life-threatening calls - known as Category 1, which includes cardiac arrests. But it is up to each NHS trust in consultation with the union to decide which calls are responded to.
The NHS advice is:
- Call 999 If you are seriously ill or injured, or your life is in danger
- For all other healthcare needs, contact the 111 helpline, your local GP or pharmacy
- Attend appointments as planned. The NHS has said it will contact anyone whose appointment has to be rescheduled due to the strike
University staff strike
Members of the University and College Union will go on strike again on Friday at 150 universities, continuing its action that is taking place on 18 days during February and March.
Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are taking part.
The strike is over a range of issues, including pay, conditions and pensions.
Staff walked out on three days in November, although the Universities and College Employers Association said it caused little disruption.
Universities UK, which represents 140 institutions, said some universities extended coursework deadlines and rescheduled teaching.
If students feel the measures put in place are not good enough, they can complain using their university's complaints procedure.
Nick Edser
