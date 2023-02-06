How the nurses' strike on Tuesday 7 February will affect you

Strikes update graphic for 7 February
By Zoe Conway
Employment correspondent

On Tuesday the NHS in England will be recovering from one of the biggest strikes in its history. But there will not be much respite.

While ambulance workers are back at work, nurses remain on the picket line. The industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) affects 73 NHS trusts in England, which is which is just over a third of the total.

The government says that the NHS strikes so far have led to 88,000 appointments and operations being cancelled in England.

But the advice remains the same: assume your appointment is going ahead if you haven't been contacted.

Upcoming strike action

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Nurses in England

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the GMB and Unite unions are on strike in several regional services across England and in Northern Ireland
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Physiotherapists take action

  • NHS physiotherapy staff across England are striking over pay and staffing
  • The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy says 4,200 members are involved

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Ambulance staff

  • Thousands of ambulance staff across five services in England - London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West - are striking
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Teachers in Wales

  • Members of the National Education Union are on strike across the whole of Wales
  • Many schools will close altogether and classes in some others will not run

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in the West Midlands and in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Wales and several regions of England are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Teachers in Northern Ireland

  • The majority of teachers in Northern Ireland are holding a half-day strike
  • Many schools across the country are not expected to open until after midday

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in the North West region of England are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Nurses' strike

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are continuing their walkout over pay in England on Tuesday.

A full list of the trusts affected is available on the RCN's website.

If you have a hospital appointment in England you should still go, unless told otherwise, according to the NHS.

Patients in hospital will be informed how their care will be affected on a ward-by-ward basis.

Intensive and emergency care will still be provided, but routine check-ups and other operations may be affected.

Services such as chemotherapy, kidney dialysis and intensive care will be staffed, as part of emergency cover.

The biggest disruption is likely to be in pre-booked treatment such as hernia repair, hip replacements or outpatient clinics.

GP practices will run as normal, and people should go to scheduled appointments.

NHS medical director Sir Stephen Powis has said it is "vital that people do not put off seeking care and come forward for treatment".

Anyone who is seriously ill or injured should still call 999, or call 111 for non-life threatening care.

The nurses strikes on each day will last for 12 hours.

Remember the action is only in England. Welsh NHS staff suspended their planned strike action following an improved offer from ministers.

And the RCN and GMB unions in Scotland have put strike action on hold to allow talks on a 2023 pay offer.

Additional reporting by Nick Edser

