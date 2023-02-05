How NHS strikes on Monday 6 February will affect you

Striking nurse and Zoe Conway composite imageGetty Images/BBC
By Zoe Conway
Employment correspondent

The NHS is bracing for its biggest strike yet. For the first time in this dispute, ambulance workers and nurses will walk out together in England on Monday.

The impact will also be bigger than on previous strike days because more hospital trusts are involved.

It won't just affect emergency care - many non-urgent appointments and operations will be cancelled.

In Wales, the strike has been called off by the main ambulance union, the GMB, and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union while they consider a new pay offer from the Welsh government.

But the Unite union, which also represents ambulance workers in Wales, says its strike will go ahead.

Upcoming strike action

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Highlands and West Lothian are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Civil servants

  • About 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments and other bodies are on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions
  • Employees at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) are among those taking part

Teachers

  • In England and Wales, teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) are on strike over pay
  • The NEU is the largest education union in the UK and the disruption to schools is expected to be widespread
  • In Scotland, teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) in Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen are on strike as part of an ongoing dispute which is also over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect in Scotland? | Where are teachers on strike in England and Wales?

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Dundee and Argyll and Bute are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Nurses in England

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Read more: What do the strikes mean for patients?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the GMB union are on strike in seven of the 10 English services and the national Welsh service, while Unite staff strike in four English services and Wales
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Nurses in England on strike

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Read more: What do the strikes mean for patients?

Physiotherapists in Wales

  • NHS physiotherapy staff in all Welsh Health Boards are on strike
  • It is the first time physiotherapy staff in Wales have walked out over pay

Midwives in Wales

  • Members of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) in Wales are on strike from 0800 to 1600 GMT
  • Services for women in labour or needing emergency care are not affected, according to the RCM

Read more: Midwives and physiotherapists to hold walkouts

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Physiotherapists take action

  • NHS physiotherapy staff across England are striking over pay and staffing
  • The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy says 4,200 members are involved

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Thousands of ambulance staff across five services in England - London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West - are striking
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Teachers in Wales

  • Members of the National Education Union are on strike across the whole of Wales
  • Many schools will close altogether and classes in some others will not run

Read more: Wales school strikes: Will my school be affected?

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in the West Midlands and in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Nurses strikes

Members of the RCN are walking out over pay on Monday 6 February and Tuesday 7 February.

The RCN has said this is the biggest action so far, with more than a third of hospital trusts in England affected.

The union has about 300,000 members - roughly two-thirds of NHS nurses.

Welsh NHS staff have suspended strike action following an improved offer from ministers.

The RCN and GMB unions in Scotland have put strike action on hold to allow talks on a 2023 pay offer.

People with a hospital appointment in England should still go, unless they have been told otherwise, according to NHS advice.

Patients in hospital will be informed how their care will be affected on a ward-by-ward basis.

Intensive and emergency care will still be provided, but routine check-ups and other operations may be affected.

Services such as chemotherapy, kidney dialysis and intensive care will be staffed, but other care such as knee and hip replacements and hernia repair are likely to be affected.

GP practices will run as normal, and people should go to scheduled appointments.

Anyone who is seriously ill or injured should still call 999, or 111 for non-urgent care.

The nurses strikes on each day will last for 12 hours.

Ambulance workers

Ambulance staff in England are striking over pay on Monday, with further strike dates announced.

People should only call an ambulance if they are seriously ill or injured, and there is a risk to life.

The most life-threatening situations - such as cardiac arrest - will be sent an ambulance.

Conditions which are serious but not immediately life-threatening might not be immediately attended.

Calls - such as a woman in late-stage labour - will not be prioritised.

For other healthcare needs, the NHS advises calling 111, or using 111 online.

Ambulance strikes on 6, 17, 20, and 22 February, and 6 and 20 March will last for up to 26 hours.

The NHS said it was working with the armed forces "to ensure ambulance services are supported".

Additional reporting by Tom Espiner

