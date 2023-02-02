Strikes Update: How Friday 3 February’s strike will affect you

By Zoe Conway
Employment correspondent

Railway stations will be deserted once again on Friday as train drivers in England stage their second walkout this week.

If their strike on Wednesday is anything to go by, then you can expect only a third of services to operate. On many lines, no trains will run at all.

As strike days go, it's relatively quiet as there are no other UK walk outs - the bus drivers strike affects parts of London only and the teachers strike is in two areas in Scotland.

Oh and there really is some good news: there are no strikes this weekend.

But the calm won't last long.

On Monday, the NHS is facing one of the biggest ever strikes in its history involving nurses and paramedics.

So how will strikes on Friday affect you?

You can read more or watch this report about why people are taking strike action, and below you can find information on how it could affect you.

Upcoming strike action

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Highlands and West Lothian are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Civil servants

  • About 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments and other bodies are on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions
  • Employees at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) are among those taking part

Teachers

  • In England and Wales, teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) are on strike over pay
  • The NEU is the largest education union in the UK and the disruption to schools is expected to be widespread
  • In Scotland, teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) in Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen are on strike as part of an ongoing dispute which is also over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect in Scotland? | Where are teachers on strike in England and Wales?

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Dundee and Argyll and Bute are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers employed by Abellio in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Nurses in England

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Read more: What do the strikes mean for patients?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the GMB union are on strike in seven of the 10 English services and the national Welsh service, while Unite staff strike in four English services and Wales
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Nurses in England on strike

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Read more: What do the strikes mean for patients?

Physiotherapists in Wales

  • NHS physiotherapy staff in all Welsh Health Boards are on strike
  • It is the first time physiotherapy staff in Wales have walked out over pay

Midwives in Wales

  • Members of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) in Wales are on strike from 0800 to 1600 GMT
  • Services for women in labour or needing emergency care are not affected, according to the RCM

Read more: Midwives and physiotherapists to hold walkouts

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Physiotherapists take action

  • NHS physiotherapy staff across England are striking over pay and staffing
  • The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy says 4,200 members are involved

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Thousands of ambulance staff across five services in England - London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West - are striking
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Teachers in Wales

  • Members of the National Education Union are on strike across the whole of Wales
  • Many schools will close altogether and classes in some others will not run

Read more: Wales school strikes: Will my school be affected?

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union in the West Midlands and in Northern Ireland are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Train strikes

A number of rail firms have advised passengers not to use them to travel on Friday 3 February because no services will be running.

If you're taking the train on Friday, Network Rail says there will be significantly reduced services and advises people to "plan ahead and check your first and last train times".

Train drivers in the Aslef union and RMT members are taking strike action over job security, pay, and conditions, affecting services across England and into Scotland and Wales.

There will be no services at all on: Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Gatwick Express; Great Northern; Heathrow Express; London Northwestern Railway; Northern; Southeastern; Southern; Thameslink, South Western Railway Island Line services; TransPennine Express; West Midlands Railway.

Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express) and Great Western Railway are advising passengers not to use them, and LNER will run a reduced service.

South Western says it intends to run a service on Friday, but warned there may be significant disruption on some routes due to difficulty getting drivers and trains to where they need to be.

Passengers affected by the strikes can apply for refunds and may be eligible for Delay Repay payment.

Teachers in Scotland

Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are on strike on Friday, with members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) taking action in an ongoing dispute over pay.

This is the third week of rolling strikes, with every local authority affected over the period.

The EIS recently announced a further 22 days of extra strikes between 13 March and 21 April.

South Lanarkshire Council said parents should "consider making alternative arrangements for this day if your children are affected".

Bus drivers

Bus routes in south and west London will be affected by action taken by about 1,900 Abellio bus drivers.

The strikes on 3 February are part of a dispute over pay, the Unite union said.

Some local bus services to Heathrow will be disrupted.

Additional reporting by Tom Espiner

