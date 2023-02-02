Strikes Update: How Friday 3 February’s strike will affect you
- Published
Railway stations will be deserted once again on Friday as train drivers in England stage their second walkout this week.
If their strike on Wednesday is anything to go by, then you can expect only a third of services to operate. On many lines, no trains will run at all.
As strike days go, it's relatively quiet as there are no other UK walk outs - the bus drivers strike affects parts of London only and the teachers strike is in two areas in Scotland.
Oh and there really is some good news: there are no strikes this weekend.
But the calm won't last long.
On Monday, the NHS is facing one of the biggest ever strikes in its history involving nurses and paramedics.
So how will strikes on Friday affect you?
You can read more or watch this report about why people are taking strike action, and below you can find information on how it could affect you.
Train strikes
A number of rail firms have advised passengers not to use them to travel on Friday 3 February because no services will be running.
If you're taking the train on Friday, Network Rail says there will be significantly reduced services and advises people to "plan ahead and check your first and last train times".
Train drivers in the Aslef union and RMT members are taking strike action over job security, pay, and conditions, affecting services across England and into Scotland and Wales.
There will be no services at all on: Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; CrossCountry; East Midlands Railway; Gatwick Express; Great Northern; Heathrow Express; London Northwestern Railway; Northern; Southeastern; Southern; Thameslink, South Western Railway Island Line services; TransPennine Express; West Midlands Railway.
Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express) and Great Western Railway are advising passengers not to use them, and LNER will run a reduced service.
South Western says it intends to run a service on Friday, but warned there may be significant disruption on some routes due to difficulty getting drivers and trains to where they need to be.
Passengers affected by the strikes can apply for refunds and may be eligible for Delay Repay payment.
Teachers in Scotland
Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are on strike on Friday, with members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) taking action in an ongoing dispute over pay.
This is the third week of rolling strikes, with every local authority affected over the period.
The EIS recently announced a further 22 days of extra strikes between 13 March and 21 April.
South Lanarkshire Council said parents should "consider making alternative arrangements for this day if your children are affected".
Bus drivers
Bus routes in south and west London will be affected by action taken by about 1,900 Abellio bus drivers.
The strikes on 3 February are part of a dispute over pay, the Unite union said.
Some local bus services to Heathrow will be disrupted.
Additional reporting by Tom Espiner
