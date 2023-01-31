More than 2,000 roles at risk at Tesco
- Published
More than 2,000 roles are at risk at Tesco as it announces more changes to the way it runs its supermarkets.
The grocer said it was planning to cut 1,750 team manager roles across hundreds of its larger stores, while closing positions elsewhere.
Tesco will instead introduce a new tier of shift leader roles which will take over running its shop floor operations.
The 1,800 new roles will be lower paid, but managers who take the jobs will have their pay protected for two years.
Similar changes have already happened at the grocer's smaller stores, but Tesco said it would now implement them at its larger superstores and Tesco Extra shops.
"These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can, as well as ensuring our store offer reflects what our customers value the most," said Tesco's UK and Ireland boss Jason Tarry.
"Our priority is to support those colleagues impacted and help find alternative roles within our business from the vacancies and newly created roles we have available."
A further 350 jobs are at risk in a series of other changes at the company. It is closing eight pharmacies, moving overnight roles to daytime in 12 stores and reducing hours within some post offices.
The chain is also closing all its remaining counters and hot delis due to a lack of demand. All staff affected will be offered alternative roles, it said.
It is also cutting some jobs at its head office as well as closing its Maintenance National Operating Centre in Milton Keynes.
Tesco said it was now entering a consultation period with the Usdaw union on the proposals and pointed out that it currently has about 2,000 vacancies across the business.