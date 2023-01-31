Shoppers turn to own-label lines to save money

Shoppers have been switching away from branded sauces, cereals and drinks, and opting for supermarkets' own-brand equivalents to save money at the till, the latest figures show.

Sales of own-label products have risen 47% over the last year, according to market research firm Kantar.

The change in shopping habits comes against a backdrop of sharply rising food prices.

In January grocery prices were up 16.7% compared to a year ago, Kantar said.

Kantar calculates that households are facing an increase of £788 to their annual grocery bills as a result of rising prices.

However, consumer spending on promotions, such as two-for-one, is at a record low, accounting for just 23% of spending in the four week period studied by the market research firm. Kantar said supermarkets were focusing keeping prices low on everyday goods rather than offering promotions.

