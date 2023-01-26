Royal Mail says strikes have cost it £200m
- Published
The owner of Royal Mail says the recent wave of strikes at the postal firm have cost it £200m so far.
The dispute with workers in the Communication Workers Union has led to 18 days of walkouts since August.
Royal Mail owner International Distributions Services said the letter and parcels business had lost £295m in the nine months to the end of December.
The firm also said it had been hit by a continued fall in the number of letters being sent and "weaker retail trends".