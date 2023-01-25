Donald Trump to be allowed back onto Facebook and Instagram
Donald Trump will be allowed back onto Facebook and Instagram, after Meta announced it would be ending its two-year suspension of his accounts.
The suspension will end "in the coming weeks", the social media giant said.
In a statement, Nick Clegg, Meta's president of global affairs, said the public "should be able to hear what their politicians are saying".
The then-US president was indefinitely suspended from Facebook and Instagram after the Capitol riots in 2021.
Mr Clegg said a review found that Mr Trump's accounts no longer represented a serious risk to public safety.
However, he added that in light of Mr Trump's past "violations", he will now face heightened penalties for repeat offences.
Republicans have been pressing for Mr Trump to be allowed back on Facebook as he prepares to run for the presidency again next year.