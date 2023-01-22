Strikes Update: How Monday 23 January’s walkouts will affect you

By Zoe Conway
Employment correspondent

As ambulance workers get ready to strike again, the message from the NHS once more is: only call 999 if you are seriously ill or your condition is life-threatening.

Monday's walkout will affect ambulance services in England and Wales.

The action will involve thousands of staff, including paramedics, control room staff and support workers in a dispute over pay.

You can read more or watch this report about why people are taking strike action, and below you can find information on how it could affect you.

Which ambulance staff are striking?

Thousands of members of the Unison, GMB and Unite trade unions are walking out on Monday across much of England and Wales, although the East of England will be unaffected.

Unison members are striking in five regions: London, Yorkshire, the South West, the North West and the North East.

Around 2,600 Unite members are expected to walk out in England's North West, the West Midlands and the North East, and a further 1,000 will walk out in Wales.

About 1,000 GMB members are striking in the West Midlands for 24 hours.

The start times and lengths of the walkouts vary between ambulance services, but most will last for about 12 hours.

The action will involve all ambulance employees, including call centre and control room staff, not just emergency crews.

Hospital staff strike:

Unison members at two Liverpool hospital trusts will also be walking out on Monday in a dispute about pay, at Liverpool Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and the city's Heart and Chest Hospital.

The strike will include NHS staff except doctors, so staff such as porters, assistants and midwives.

Advice if you need to call emergency services:

NHS England says priority will be given to those with the most clinically urgent health needs.

The NHS advice is:

  • Call 999 If you are seriously ill or injured, or your life is in danger
  • For all other healthcare needs, contact the 111 helpline, your local GP or pharmacy
  • Attend appointments as planned. The NHS has said it will contact anyone whose appointment has to be rescheduled due to the strike

The NHS's Charlotte McArdle said: "It is important that people continue coming forward for treatment, whether it is 111 online... or calling 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

"While strikes will impact some services in those local organisations taking action, NHS teams have worked hard to maintain routine care as much as possible."

Upcoming strike action

Nurses in England on strike

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Read more: What do the strikes mean for patients?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Moray and North Lanarkshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Angus and East Dunbartonshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Court staff on strike

  • Some members of the PCS union, such as legal advisers and court associates, are on strike in England and Wales
  • The industrial action is due to a dispute about a digital case management system known as Common Platform

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Ambulance staff on strike

  • Ambulance staff belonging to Unison and Unite are on strike
  • Some ambulance staff in the GMB union are also on strike in the West Midlands
  • The strikes affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Ambulance staff on strike

  • Ambulance staff in the GMB union are on strike in north-west England
  • The strikes affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in South Ayrshire and Edinburgh are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Ambulance staff on strike

  • Ambulance staff in the Unite union are on strike in Northern Ireland
  • The strikes affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Physiotherapists on strike

  • NHS physiotherapy staff across England are striking over pay and staffing
  • The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy says 4,200 members at more than 100 trusts will be involved

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Midlothian and West Dunbartonshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Renfrewshire and Falkirk are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Court staff on strike

  • Members of the PCS union working as legal advisers and court associates in more than 80 courts across England and Wales are taking industrial action
  • The union is taking the action due to a long-running dispute about a digital case management system known as Common Platform

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Aberdeenshire and Scottish Borders are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Highlands and West Lothian are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Civil servants

  • About 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments and other bodies are on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions
  • Employees at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) are among those taking part

Teachers

  • In England and Wales, teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) are on strike over pay
  • The NEU is the largest education union in the UK and the disruption to schools is expected to be widespread
  • In Scotland, teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) in Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen are on strike as part of an ongoing dispute which is also over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect in Scotland? | Where are teachers on strike in England and Wales?

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

University staff

  • Thousands of staff at 150 universities across the UK are taking industrial action
  • Academic staff and those in other professional roles including administrators, librarians and technicians are involved

Read more: Why are university staff striking?

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Dundee and Argyll and Bute are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Nurses in England

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Read more: What do the strikes mean for patients?

Ambulance staff

  • Ambulance staff in the GMB union are on strike in seven of the 10 English services and the national Welsh service, while Unite staff strike in four English services and Wales
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

Nurses in England on strike

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Read more: What do the strikes mean for patients?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Physiotherapists take action

  • NHS physiotherapy staff across England are striking over pay and staffing
  • The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy says 4,200 members at more than 100 trusts will be involved

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

