Strikes Update: How nurses' strikes on Thursday will affect you
- Published
Nurses in England are walking out for the second day in a row on Thursday as part of a row over pay.
The key advice is that if you are seriously injured or ill then call 999 as usual. If it's not urgent then call 111.
GP practices will also run as normal as nurses working in those services are not involved in the strike action.
In total, around a quarter of hospitals and community services are affected by the strikes at 55 Trusts in England.
All nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work, as life preserving care must be maintained.
Strike action from teachers also continues in Scotland, and bus drivers in south and west London will walk out on Thursday.
You can read more or watch this report about why people are taking strike action, and below you can find information on how it could affect you.
Nurses' strikes in England
The nurses' strike by Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members on Wednesday and Thursday follows two days of action before Christmas.
What you need to know about Thursday:
- Services, such as some cancer treatments or urgent testing, may be partially staffed
- More routine care is likely to be badly affected, including planned operations such as knee and hip replacements, community nursing services and health visiting
- Anyone with an appointment not already rearranged should attend at their allotted time
- GPs, community pharmacies and dentists will be unaffected
Scotland teachers' strike
On Thursday teachers in Scotland are continuing their 16-day wave of rolling strikes with every local authority affected over the period.
Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will strike in two local authorities per day from 16 January until 6 February.
They want a 10% pay rise, which ministers and councils have said is unaffordable.
Strikes recently closed almost every primary and secondary school in Scotland across two days.
London bus strikes
Bus drivers in south and west London are staging a round of strikes in a dispute over pay.
Members of the Unite union employed by Abellio are taking action over eight days days in January after three strike days in December.
Abellio London said it was offering a 12% pay deal, but the union said Abellio was "content to hoard mountains of cash" and called its offer "unacceptable".
The bus routes that are affected include local services to Heathrow airport.
