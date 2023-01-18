Strikes Update: How nurses' strikes on Thursday will affect you

Striking NHS workers and Zoe Conway composite imageGetty Images and BBC
By Zoe Conway
Employment correspondent

Nurses in England are walking out for the second day in a row on Thursday as part of a row over pay.

The key advice is that if you are seriously injured or ill then call 999 as usual. If it's not urgent then call 111.

GP practices will also run as normal as nurses working in those services are not involved in the strike action.

In total, around a quarter of hospitals and community services are affected by the strikes at 55 Trusts in England.

All nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work, as life preserving care must be maintained.

Strike action from teachers also continues in Scotland, and bus drivers in south and west London will walk out on Thursday.

You can read more or watch this report about why people are taking strike action, and below you can find information on how it could affect you.

Nurses' strikes in England

The nurses' strike by Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members on Wednesday and Thursday follows two days of action before Christmas.

What you need to know about Thursday:

  • Services, such as some cancer treatments or urgent testing, may be partially staffed
  • More routine care is likely to be badly affected, including planned operations such as knee and hip replacements, community nursing services and health visiting
  • Anyone with an appointment not already rearranged should attend at their allotted time
  • GPs, community pharmacies and dentists will be unaffected

Scotland teachers' strike

On Thursday teachers in Scotland are continuing their 16-day wave of rolling strikes with every local authority affected over the period.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will strike in two local authorities per day from 16 January until 6 February.

They want a 10% pay rise, which ministers and councils have said is unaffordable.

Strikes recently closed almost every primary and secondary school in Scotland across two days.

London bus strikes

Bus drivers in south and west London are staging a round of strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Unite union employed by Abellio are taking action over eight days days in January after three strike days in December.

Abellio London said it was offering a 12% pay deal, but the union said Abellio was "content to hoard mountains of cash" and called its offer "unacceptable".

The bus routes that are affected include local services to Heathrow airport.

Follow Zoe Conway on Twitter

Upcoming strike action

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Perth and Kinross and North Ayrshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Nurses in England on strike

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Orkney and Fife are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Nurses in England on strike

  • Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are taking industrial action over pay
  • Life-preserving treatment must be provided, and all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Moray and North Lanarkshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Angus and East Dunbartonshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Court staff on strike

  • Members of the PCS union working as legal advisers and court associates in more than 80 courts across England and Wales are taking industrial action
  • The union is taking the action due to a long-running dispute about a digital case management system known as Common Platform

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Ambulance staff on strike

  • Ambulance staff belonging to Unison and Unite are on strike
  • The strike affects non-life threatening calls only and people are advised to use the 999 service in an emergency

Read more: Why are ambulance staff striking?

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in South Ayrshire and Edinburgh are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Physiotherapists on strike

  • NHS physiotherapy staff across England are striking over pay and staffing
  • The Chartered Society of Physiotherapy says 4,200 members at more than 100 trusts will be involved

Bus drivers on strike

  • Bus drivers in London are taking industrial action
  • The routes affected are mostly in south and west London

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Midlothian and West Dunbartonshire are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Renfrewshire and Falkirk are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Which schools will teachers' strikes affect?

Court staff on strike

  • Members of the PCS union working as legal advisers and court associates in more than 80 courts across England and Wales are taking industrial action
  • The union is taking the action due to a long-running dispute about a digital case management system known as Common Platform

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Aberdeenshire and Scottish Borders are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Scottish teachers begin 16-day wave of rolling strikes

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Highlands and West Lothian are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Scottish teachers begin 16-day wave of rolling strikes

Civil servants

  • About 100,000 civil servants in 124 government departments and other bodies are on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions
  • Employees at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), the Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA), and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) are among those taking part

Teachers

  • In England and Wales, teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) are on strike over pay
  • The NEU is the largest education union in the UK and the disruption to schools is expected to be widespread
  • In Scotland, teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) in Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen are on strike as part of an ongoing dispute which is also over pay

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in Dundee and Argyll and Bute are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Scottish teachers begin 16-day wave of rolling strikes

Train drivers

  • Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union are on strike
  • Most train companies across England are affected
  • Disruption is also expected on some services between England and Scotland, and between England and Wales
  • Customers are encouraged to check their route before travelling

Read more: Train drivers to go on strike

Teachers in Scotland

  • Teachers in South Lanarkshire and Western Isles are on strike
  • Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) are taking action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay

Read more: Scottish teachers begin 16-day wave of rolling strikes

There are currently no national strikes planned for this date

How are you affected by the strikes? Are you taking part in strike action? You can email: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

More on this story

Related Topics