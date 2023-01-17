Train drivers to go on strike in February
- Published
Train drivers are to strike on 1 and 3 February after union bosses rejected a pay offer from rail companies.
Drivers had been offered a 4% pay rise for two years in a row earlier this month in a bid to end a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
But the pay deal hinged on several changes to working practices.
Aslef said the proposal was "not and could not ever be acceptable", but its general secretary Mick Whelan said the union was open to further talks.
"Not only is the offer a real-terms pay cut, with inflation running north of 10%, but it came with so many conditions attached that it was clearly unacceptable. They want to rip up our terms and conditions in return for a real-terms pay cut," he said.
The two new strike dates will affect 15 train companies. The union has staged action on six previous occasions, causing huge disruption to services, with some operators unable to run any trains.
The fresh walkouts by drivers come after a series of large-scale rail strikes, with other rail workers, such as guards and signalling staff in the RMT union, striking in recent months.
The offer, the first in the dispute to be made by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents train companies, would have seen drivers get a backdated pay rise of 4% for 2022 and a 4% increase this year.
The RDG had said the deal would have seen the average salary for a driver increase from £60,000 per year to £65,000 by the end of 2023. Ten years ago it was £44,985.
After sending the offer earlier this month, the RDG had said it was contingent on "common sense, vital and long overdue changes to working arrangements across the industry", arguing they would deliver a more reliable service to passengers.
But Aslef's Mr Whelan said the offer had been "rushed" and was not one designed to be accepted.
"Our members at these companies have not had an increase since 2019, despite soaring inflation, and it is time the companies - encouraged, perhaps, by the government - sat down with us and got serious," he said.
'That is the way - and the only way - to end this dispute."
The Department for Transport called Aslef's rejection "incredibly disappointing", and said passengers had "borne the brunt of these damaging strikes for far too long".
"The government has played its part and facilitated conversations," a spokesperson said.
"We urge Aslef to play their part, call off strikes and consider this fair and reasonable offer to members, which would see train drivers receive a pay rise in line with the private sector without fuelling inflation, so we can bring this dispute to an end."
The RDG has been contacted for comment.