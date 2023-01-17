Pay rises at fastest pace for over 20 years, but below inflation
- Published
Wages have grown at the fastest rate in over 20 years, but are still failing to keep up with rising prices.
Regular pay, which excludes bonuses, rose at an annual pace of 6.4% between September and November, official figures show.
It marks the fastest growth since 2001, excluding the pandemic, when people got big rises after returning to work from furlough.
However, when adjusted for rising prices, wages fell by 2.6%.
The cost of living is currently rising at its fastest rate in almost 40 years, largely due to the war in Ukraine.
Energy and food prices have shot upwards, leaving many people struggling to pay their bills.