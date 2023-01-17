Pay rises at fastest pace for over 20 years, but below inflation
- Published
Wages have grown at the fastest rate in over 20 years, but are still failing to keep up with rising prices.
Regular pay, which excludes bonuses, rose at an annual pace of 6.4% between September and November, official figures show.
It marks the fastest growth since 2001, excluding the pandemic, when people got big rises after returning to work from furlough.
However, when adjusted for rising prices, wages fell by 2.6%.
The cost of living is currently rising at its fastest rate in almost 40 years, largely due to the war in Ukraine.
Energy and food prices have shot upwards, leaving many people struggling to pay their bills. Inflation, the rate at which prices rise, is currently at 10.7%.
"The real value of people's pay continues to fall, with prices still rising faster than earnings," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
"This remains amongst the fastest drops in regular earnings since records began."
The gap between wage growth in the public and private sector also remains near a record high, with private sector wage growth of 7.2% almost double that of the 3.3% increase in the public sector.
Outside the pandemic, the rise in private sector pay is the largest growth rate on record.
The gap between the cost of living and wages has led to thousands of workers in both the private and public sector striking over pay and working conditions.
In total, 467,000 working days lost were lost due to strikes in November 2022 - the highest number if over ten years.
Despite fears the UK economy is stagnating, the UK's employment rate has remained largely unchanged, while the unemployment rate has edged up marginally.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to halve inflation this year, something many forecasters have predicted will happen as the cost of energy falls.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, said the UK labour market remained "resilient".
"The single best way to help people's wages go further is to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year. We must not do anything that risks permanently embedding high prices into our economy, which will only prolong the pain for everyone."