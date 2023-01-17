Strikes Update: How nurses' strikes on Wednesday will affect you
- Published
Nurses are walking out of more hospitals in their latest strike action on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a row over pay.
The strikes are taking place at 55 Trusts in England affecting around a quarter of hospitals and community services.
If you have a medical appointment, the advice is to go anyway unless you've been told otherwise.
GP practices will run as normal as nurses working in those services are not involved in the strike action.
And all nurses in intensive and emergency care are expected to work, but routine check-ups and other operations such as hip replacements may be affected.
Strike action from teachers also continues in Scotland.
You can read more or watch this report about why people are taking strike action, and below you can find information on how it could affect you.
Nurses' strikes in England
The nurses' strike by Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members follows two days of action before Christmas.
Routine check-ups may have to be rescheduled, although life-preserving care must be provided.
So services such as chemotherapy, kidney dialysis and intensive care will be staffed, but other care such as knee and hip replacements and hernia repair are likely to be affected.
Anyone who is seriously ill or injured should still call 999, or 111 for non-urgent care.
Scotland teachers' strike
On Wednesday teachers in Scotland are continuing their 16-day wave of rolling strikes with every local authority affected over the period.
Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will strike in two local authorities per day from 16 January until 6 February.
They want a 10% pay rise, which ministers and councils have said is unaffordable.
Strikes recently closed almost every primary and secondary school in Scotland across two days.
Follow Zoe Conway on Twitter
How are you affected by the strikes? Are you taking part in strike action? You can email: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Or fill out the form below
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.