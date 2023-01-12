Tesco and M&S see sales soar over Christmas
- Published
Tesco and Marks & Spencer both saw strong sales over Christmas as shoppers appeared to shrug off cost of living pressures during the festive season.
Tesco said like-for-like sales at its UK stores rose by 5.3% while M&S's grew by 7.2%.
The UK's largest supermarket said there had been strong demand for its budget items and evidence shoppers preferred to shop in-store rather than online.
Meanwhile, M&S said it had performed well across food, clothing and home.