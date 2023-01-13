UK economy beats expectations with November growth
- Published
The UK economy unexpectedly grew in November, helped by a boost from the World Cup, official figures show.
The UK's gross domestic product (GDP) - a key economic measure of services, construction and manufacturing output - rose by 0.1%.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said pubs and restaurants contributed to growth as people went out to watch World Cup games.
However, in the three months to November, the economy shrank by 0.3%.
The UK economy had been widely expected to contract in November.
But the services sector, which includes a wide range of industries from hospitality to accountancy, was the biggest driver of growth that month.
Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, told the BBC: "Business involved in telecoms and computer programmers did okay in November.
"Also interestingly employment agencies did reasonably well and perhaps that reflects those businesses seeking support to fill the vacancies they have which we know from our labour market figures has been an issue in certain sectors."
The ONS also said that there was "anecdotal evidence" to suggest that the FIFA World Cup had benefited some businesses such as pubs and restaurants as well as sales of wine and demand for pizza delivery.
But overall, the new monthly figure represented a slowdown in growth, falling from a 0.5% rise in October when there was a bounce back from businesses shuttering to mark Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September.
The pace of price rises, or inflation, is at a 40-year high largely due to soaring energy bills. The Bank of England has announced a number of interest rate rises since December 2021 to cool consumer demand and combat soaring costs.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "We have a clear plan to halve inflation this year - an insidious hidden tax which has led to hikes in interest rates and mortgage costs, holding back growth here and around the world."
The UK has also been hit by a wave of strike action across a number of sectors including rail workers, Royal Mail and NHS staff who are seeking pay rises.
It has been expected that the economy would fall into recession this year. A recession is defined as two three-month periods, or quarters, of shrinking economic output in a row.
Between July and September, UK economic output shrank by 0.3%.
"It is hanging in the balance as to whether the UK economy already is in recession, following November's slightly stronger than anticipated figures," said Pantheon Macroeconomics.
It said that the economy would have to shrink by at least 0.4% between November and December to send the UK into recession.
"A drop of that magnitude in December is certainly possible, given that all the main business surveys point to falling production, and both heavy snowfall and, to a lesser extent, rail strikes likely weighed temporarily on activity."
While the surprise today was that the economy grew in the month of November, the trend over three months is still down. Overall the UK economy still appears to be weak but it is not certain it is in formal recession, and depends on the next set of figures released in a month.
The World Cup boosted pubs, pizza delivery and the ad industry helping the economy more than normal. But a series of previous monthly figures from the past year were revised down, leaving the less volatile three-month measure heading downwards. The impact of strikes was partly behind falls in transport and postal services of 4.7% and 3.1% respectively.
So a mixed bag of new and one-off factors, and statistical revisions, that will probably still leave the Bank of England further raising rates next month, as it does its most thorough assessment of the state of economy.