Amazon warehouse closures put 1,200 jobs at risk
Online retail giant Amazon has said it plans to shut three warehouses in the UK, putting 1,200 jobs at risk.
However, the company also said it planned to open two new centres creating 2,500 jobs over the next three years.
The three warehouses being closed are in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster and Gourock, in the west of Scotland.
The firm said staff at the sites being closed would be offered the chance to move to other Amazon locations.
The two new warehouses being planned are in Peddimore, West Midlands, and Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham.
Last week, Amazon said it planned to cut more than 18,000 jobs globally, the largest number in the firm's history, in an attempt to reduce costs.
Announcing the latest changes, an Amazon spokesperson said: "We're always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers."