Train drivers offered pay rise in bid to end strikes
Train drivers have been offered a 4% pay rise for two years in a row by the body which represents rail companies, the BBC understands.
The Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has made its first offer to Aslef, the union which represents train drivers, after several strikes.
The deal includes a backdated pay rise of 4% for 2022 and a 4% increase this year, but it is also hinges on changes to working practices.
Aslef is yet to respond to the offer.
The RDG made the offer on Friday after drivers at 15 train companies walked out on Thursday, leaving some operators unable to run any trains.
The action by drivers comes as other rail workers, such as a guards and signalling staff in the RMT union, continued a series of large-scale strikes on Friday.
The RDG said its offer included having no compulsory redundancies until the end of March next year.
It is understood the deal is contingent on what the the group has described as "long overdue changes to working arrangements across the industry".
The RDG argues such changes will deliver a more reliable service to passengers.
If accepted by members, it would mean the base salary for a driver would increase from £60,000 per year to £65,000 by the end of 2023.