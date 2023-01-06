BA unveils jumpsuits in first uniform revamp for 20 years
- Published
The airline industry was once notorious for imposing strict rules on how its airline staff looked.
British Airways is the latest airline to shake-off that reputation with its first uniform revamp in 20 years - and it includes a jumpsuit.
It follows Virgin Atlantic allowing male pilots and crew to wear skirts and female colleagues to choose trousers.
As well as the all-in-one, designer Ozwald Boateng has also created a tunic and hijab for BA's new uniform.
But it has taken some time to get the clothes from the page to the plane - five years in fact, including two years of delays because of the coronavirus pandemic.
During that time, Mr Boateng's designs have been put through their paces including testing the gear for BA's outdoor workers in freezing temperatures and pouring rain.
Finally the collection will be rolled out in spring for BA's 30,000 staff. Mr Boateng, a Savile Row tailor, has designed a three-piece suit for men while women can choose to wear a dress, skirt or trousers.
Staff will be allowed to order different cuts - normal or skinny-fit trousers - and will be able to book a fitting so the uniform is more tailored.
As for the jumpsuit, that will be for female check-in staff at first but BA expects cabin crew to be able to wear them by the middle of the year - after further testing.
Female cabin crew have already been trying out the new uniform and asked for changes. Emma Carey said: "The pockets on the apron, for example, were widened after the trial so we had more room for everything we need during meal services on board."
Last year, Virgin Atlantic announced it was taking a "fluid approach" to uniforms which allowed staff to choose their clothing "no matter their gender".
Though it later said the policy did not apply to crew on board the England football team's flight to the World Cup in Qatar, which has been criticised for its treatment of LGBT people.
A spokesperson for BA said that although its uniforms were gendered, it has a policy which allows staff who identify as a certain gender to wear that clothing.
"As a colleague, you can chat to us about that and you can wear what you want. We've got a number of transgender colleagues, and have had that policy for decades," he said.
BA relaxed its dress code last year by allowing male pilots and cabin crew to wear makeup and nail varnish.