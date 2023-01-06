House price growth slows as living costs tighten
The annual rate of house price growth more than halved last month as the rising cost of living and higher interest rates hit home.
December prices rose by 2% against the same month in 2021, said Halifax, the slowest growth since late 2019.
It is sharply lower than a 4.6% increase in November.
The bank said uncertainty about how the cost of living will impact household bills, as well as rising interest rates, is slowing the housing market.
Between November and December, the average house price in the UK fell by 1.5% to £281,272.
However, December's monthly fall was lower than the decline of 2.4% seen in November, even taking into account the expected seasonal slowdown, said Halifax mortgages director Kim Kinnaird.
"As we've seen over the past few months, uncertainties about the extent to which cost of living increases will impact household bills, alongside rising interest rates, is leading to an overall slowing of the market," she said.