Government borrowing in November highest on record

By Michael Race
Business reporter, BBC News

Government borrowing in November hit its highest level since monthly records began in 1993, official figures said.

Borrowing - the difference between spending and tax income - stood at £22bn for the month as the public sector spent more than it received.

The figure was £13.9bn more than in November last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The ONS said the interest on government debt in November was £7.3bn, the highest figure since 1997.

