Train drivers announce new January strike date
Train drivers across 15 rail companies will stage a fresh strike on 5 January in a long-running row over pay, according to the Aslef union.
The walkout will go ahead between strikes already announced by the RMT rail union, running between 3-4 and 6-7 January.
Aslef said that train drivers had voted overwhelmingly to take action.
"We don't want to go on strike but the companies have pushed us into this place," said Aslef boss Mick Whelan.
'The train companies say their hands have been tied by the government. While the government - which does not employ us - says it's up to the companies to negotiate with us," Mr Whelan added.
The rail companies affected by the Aslef strike are:
- Avanti West Coast
- Chiltern Railways
- CrossCountry
- East Midlands Railway
- Great Western Railway
- Greater Anglia
- GTR Great Northern Thameslink
- London North Eastern Railway
- Northern Trains
- Southeastern
- Southern/Gatwick Express
- South Western Railway
- SWR Island Line
- TransPennine Express
- West Midlands Trains