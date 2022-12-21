Elon Musk to quit as Twitter CEO when replacement found

Elon Musk has said he will resign as Twitter's chief executive officer when he finds someone "foolish enough to take the job".

The billionaire promised earlier to abide by the result of a Twitter poll which saw 57.5% of users vote "yes" to him quitting the role.

He says he will still run the software and servers teams after his replacement is found.

Changes on the platform since his takeover have been much criticised.

Mr Musk also runs Tesla and Space X.

