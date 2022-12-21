Elon Musk to quit as Twitter CEO when replacement found
- Published
Elon Musk has said he will resign as Twitter's chief executive officer when he finds someone "foolish enough to take the job".
The billionaire promised earlier to abide by the result of a Twitter poll which saw 57.5% of users vote "yes" to him quitting the role.
He says he will still run the software and servers teams after his replacement is found.
Changes on the platform since his takeover have been much criticised.
Mr Musk also runs Tesla and Space X.
I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter