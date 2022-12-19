Elon Musk puts future as Twitter chief to public vote

Elon Musk asks public if he step down as head of social media platform Twitter.Getty Images
Elon Musk on Twitter
By Monica Miller
BBC News, Singapore

Twitter's owner Elon Musk is asking users of the social media platform to vote on his future as its chief executive officer.

In a poll to his 122 million followers, he tweeted: "Should I step down as head... I will abide by the results..."

The technology tycoon, who also runs Tesla and Space X, has faced tremendous criticism since taking over Twitter.

After a major legal battle, Mr Musk took control of the company in October in a $44bn ($36bn) deal.

