Black Friday fails to boost retail sales
- Published
Retail sales fell last month after Black Friday failed to give its expected boost to online trade, official figures indicate.
Sales volumes dropped 0.4% in November, much weaker then expected, as shoppers remained under pressure from the rising cost of living.
However, there were signs people had started buying Christmas food early.
Sales at food stores rose 0.9% last month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said: "Retail sales fell overall in November, driven by a notable drop for online retailers, with Black Friday offers failing to provide their usual lift in this sector.
But he pointed out that department stores had reported better sales in November, with bosses saying a longer sales period had drawn in more customers.
"Food and alcohol sales were also up, with consumers stocking up early to try to spread the cost of Christmas festivities," he added.