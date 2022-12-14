Eurostar strike action called off amid pay talks
- Published
Strikes by security staff on Eurostar trains this week have been called off to let union members vote on a fresh pay offer.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, employed by Mitie, were due to walk out on Friday and Sunday in a dispute over wages.
Talks are continuing, and further strikes planned for next week will go ahead if the dispute is not resolved.
Mitie said it has contingency plans in place if the walkouts proceed.
An RMT spokesman said: "The union suspended scheduled strikes this week to allow Mitie security members to take part in a referendum on the latest company offer which will be concluded on 19 December.
"Strikes for December 22 and 23 next week remain on at the present time."
More than 100 security staff at Eurostar's London St Pancras terminal were due to walk out.
All are employed by the contractor Mitie, and Eurostar says none of its own staff were involved in the dispute.
Workers in many UK sectors are striking in the run-up to Christmas as they fight for higher wages.
Pay has failed to keep up with the rising cost of living and workers from a host of sectors are downing tools, including paramedics, nurses, rail workers, baggage handlers and postal workers.
Employers such as rail companies and the Royal Mail argue that they have been hit hard by the pandemic and need to modernise services.