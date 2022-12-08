Airlines plan to operate all flights despite strikes
- Published
Airlines say they plan to operate all flights over Christmas despite planned strikes by UK airport border staff.
Workers at six airports will stage walkouts from 23 December to Boxing Day and from 28 December to New Year's Eve.
Jet2 said it "very much" intends to operate its full schedule of flights and it is understood Virgin Atlantic expects all its flights to go ahead.
The strikes come at one of the busiest times for travel and coincide with walkouts by train and rail workers.
It is the first Christmas since 2019 that airlines have been able to operate without widespread Covid restrictions.
A report in The Times said that airlines had been advised to cancel up to 30% of flights over the eight days of strikes to prevent disruption at airports.
One source within the aviation industry told the BBC that a letter from the Border Force to airports last week said that based on initial modelling, it would be possible to operate about 80% of 2019 flight levels during strike action.
However, it is understood that some airlines had already expected to run about that level of capacity because they are not back to pre-Covid levels as yet.
Jet2 said: "We would like to let our customers and industry partners know that we very much intend to operate our full schedule of flights throughout the festive period, including on the dates when strike action is taking place."
A spokesperson for Virgin Atlantic said it will "continue to work closely with government and industry to support contingency planning and minimise disruption".
They added: "Our customers' journeys over the festive period are our priority and we're focussed on supporting their travel plans, keeping them updated on any potential disruption at the border."
Around 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union, including people who work on passport control, are expected to go on strike in a row over pay.
The Home Office said that "passengers should be prepared for potential disruption".
A spokesperson said: "We will deploy suitable resource to meet critical demand and support the flow of passengers and goods through our border."
It is expected that if there is disruption, it will mainly affect passengers flying into the UK.
Heathrow Airport said its "priority is to ensure passengers get through the border safely and as quickly as possible".
It added: "We are working closely with airlines and Border Force on mitigation plans for potential strike action by Border Force officers and these plans will now be implemented for the notified days."
As well as Heathrow, there will be strikes by Border Force staff at London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow airports.
A spokesperson for Gatwick said: "We are disappointed that Border Force staff have decided to take strike action at this particular time.
"We expect that flights will operate as normal and remain in regular contact with Border Force about their mitigation plans. Additional airport staff will also be made available to help with passenger welfare on strike days."
PCS union members are taking industrial action after the Home Office offered workers a 2% pay rise instead of the 10% they requested.
Inflation, which measures the rate at which prices rise, is running at its fastest pace in more than 40 years after hitting 11.1% in October.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "The government can stop these strikes tomorrow if it puts money on the table.
"Like so many workers, our members are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. They are desperate."