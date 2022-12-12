UK economy shrinks between August and October
The UK economy shrank between August and October as the country heads into an expected recession.
The economy contracted by 0.3% during the three months as soaring prices hit businesses and households.
A country is in recession when its economy shrinks for two three-month periods in a row,
Over the three months, economic activity in the UK slowed across all the main sectors including production, construction and services.
The UK is widely expected to be in recession by the end of this year.
In October alone, the economy grew by 0.5% compared with September when activity was hit by an additional bank holiday for Queen Elizabeth's state funeral.
But Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "While today's figures show some growth, I want to be honest that there is a tough road ahead. Like the rest of Europe, we are not immune from the aftershocks of Covid-19, Putin's war and high global gas prices."