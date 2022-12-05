Extra train strikes planned over Christmas
Further rail strikes have been scheduled over Christmas, with the RMT union confirming planned industrial action will still go ahead.
It will be instructing its members not to work from 18:00 on 24 December until 06:00 on 27 December.
The action is being taken over a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Strike action set to begin next week, with dates in December and January, will go ahead as planned, the RMT said.
Industrial action will be held across four 48-hour periods on 13-14 and 16-17 December, and 3-4 and 6-7 January, as well as over the key festive period.
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, said that no improved offer on pay and working conditions came from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) on Monday as the ongoing row continues.
He said that it was "unfortunate that that union had been compelled to take this action".
"We remain available for talks in order to resolve these issues but we will not bow to pressure from the employers and the government to the detriment of our members," he added.
At the weekend, the RMT had rejected an initial offer from the RDG, which represents train operators. The group had proposed a number of changes to working practices which it said would help to fund a pay rise for staff of 4% this year, backdated to the beginning of the financial year, followed by another 4% next year.
These include repurposing or closing ticket offices, with staff having new "multi-skilled" roles and Sunday working where it is not in place already. Other proposals by the RDG to "secure the future of the industry" included drivers operating the train doors in more areas, although it insists guards would still be on board.
There would also be a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies until April 2024.
The RDG offer is separate to negotiations with Network Rail, which maintains the railways throughout Britain and employs signallers and maintenance workers - about half of the workers in the dispute.
On Sunday, Network Rail made what it described as its "best and final" offer to its staff, which included a 5% pay rise this year and 4% next year, and no compulsory redundancies for workers in its general grades and controllers until 31 January 2025.
The union on Monday put a new offer from Network Rail to its members in an electronic referendum which will close next Monday, with a recommendation from the union to its workers to reject that offer.