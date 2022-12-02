Royal Mail says people should send Christmas post early
- Published
Royal Mail has asked customers to post Christmas mail earlier than usual due to continuing strike action by postal workers.
It has brought forward the latest recommended posting dates for national and international mail.
Members of the CWU union are due to strike on 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24 December as part of a dispute over pay and conditions.
Royal Mail said it was trying to keep mail moving in the busy festive period.
The firm has brought forward final suggested dates for sending second-class post to 12 December from 19 December, and for first class to 16 December from 21 December.
For international mail to places including Greece, Eastern Europe and Turkey, the date has been brought forward to 3 December from 10 December.
Nick Landon, Royal Mail's chief commercial officer, said the CWU was "striking at our busiest time, holding Christmas to ransom for our customers, businesses and families across the country".
He apologised for any disruption, and said Royal Mail was asking customers to post early "to help us deliver Christmas".
Laura Joseph, Post Office customer experience director, warned that "December 12 is now likely to be even busier in Post Office branches as customers race to take advantage of the cheaper [second class] postage" and she urged people to post parcels as soon as possible.
The CWU has been approached for comment.