Pay rises can't match inflation, minister tells rail workers
Pay rises that match the surging cost of living will not be possible, the new transport minister has told striking rail workers
Mark Harper said he "completely understands" why unions want inflation-linked wage increases but said "economic circumstances" prevented it.
It came as he agreed to help unions to try to reach a deal with train firms ahead of fresh strikes this Christmas.
RMT union boss Mick Lynch called their meeting "positive".
Mr Harper's two predecessors had refused to get involved in the dispute, although the minister said it was not his role to do the "detailed negotiations".
"I do accept I have a role in this process, which is to try to encourage the two sides to come to an agreement and also to make sure there's a free flow of information and the process moves along as quickly as we can," he told the BBC.
Passengers have been told to expect major disruption after the RMT said it would stage four 48-hour strikes next month.
Some 40,000 workers will walk out on 13-14 and 16-17 December, and 3-4 and 6-7 January, with delays and cancellations expected on the days around the strikes as well.
The walkouts are expected to hit people travelling for Christmas, with the pub industry warning it could ruin their busiest week of the year.