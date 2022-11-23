Royal Mail makes 'final offer' to avoid Black Friday strike
Strikes planned for the Black Friday weekend and the run-up to Christmas look likely to go ahead after talks between Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) ended without agreement.
Royal Mail said it had made its "best and final offer" and accused the union of "holding Christmas to ransom".
The CWU has not commented on the revised offer.
Fresh strikes are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
If no agreement is made, further stoppages are planned for 30 November and 1 December - just two days after Cyber Monday, one of the busiest online shopping days - and on six days in December, including Christmas Eve.
The long-running dispute revolves around pay, jobs and conditions. The CWU has said plans to change Sunday working and other working arrangements amounted to the "Uberisation" of the service.
The company said in a statement that it had offered staff a 9% pay rise over 18 months, was committing to make Sunday working voluntary, and would make no compulsory redundancies before March next year.
"We want to reach a deal, but time is running out for the CWU to change their position and avoid further damaging strike action," said Royal Mail's chief executive, Simon Thompson.
Royal Mail said strikes had already cost the firm more than £100m and that the pay offer may need to be withdrawn if there is "further deterioration in the company's financial position caused by industrial action".
"In a materially loss-making company, with every additional day of strike action we are facing the difficult choice of whether we spend our money on pay and protecting jobs, or on the cost of strikes," Mr Thompson said.
The CWU represents 115,000 workers at Royal Mail. Last month they rejected a 7% pay offer over two years.