More train strikes announced by rail union
- Published
Rail passengers face further disruption after the RMT union announced more strike dates.
The strikes will be held across four 48-hour periods on 13-14 and 16-17 December and 3-4 and 6-7 January.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the strikes would send "a clear message that we want a good deal on job security, pay and conditions".
Its members at Network Rail and 14 train companies voted last week in favour of further industrial action.
More than 40,000 RMT members are expected to take part, the union said, after its bosses held a meeting on Tuesday to decide on the latest dates.
The RMT said there would also be an overtime ban from 18 December until 2 January, meaning the union will be taking industrial action for four weeks.
The strikes mean passengers will face disruption while travelling to events such as those by comedian Peter Kay in London on 16 and 17 December, as well as Paolo Nutini's gigs in Glasgow on 13, 14 and 16 December.