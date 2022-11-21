Passengers warned over Christmas rail disruption
Passengers are being warned to expect Christmas rail disruption, with 5% of the rail network shut over the festive period for engineering works.
The disruption includes no trains running into or out of London Liverpool Street station from 25 December through to 2 January, Network Rail said.
It urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance.
Rail strikes over the festive period are also a possibility but no dates have been set yet.
Network Rail said most of the upgrade work has been planned for when passenger trains don't run, such as on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and overnight.
It said 95% of the network would be open as usual, but key routes will be affected such as:
- No services will start or terminate at Liverpool Street from 25 December through to 2 January. Greater Anglia, Stansted Express and Cambridge trains will be affected.
- Long-distance services to Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, Liverpool Lime Street, Birmingham International, Blackpool North, Scotland and Glasgow Central will run to a reduced timetable from London Euston between 24 and 30 December
- There will be no Southern or Gatwick Express trains to or from London Victoria from 25 December to 2 January.
- Cannon Street station will be closed on 24 December and some services will start or terminate at London Bridge.
- Lewisham station will also be closed on Christmas eve and there will be no trains between New Cross, St Johns and Dartford via Bexleyheath.
The works will cost a total of £120m, Network Rail said.
Its chief executive Andrew Haines said: "Christmas is an important time for the railway as it gives us the opportunity to get a lot of work done to improve the railway when trains aren't running, and therefore keep disruption for our passengers at a minimum.
"We've worked closely with our train operators to ensure the vast majority of the network is open for business over the festive period so people can travel by rail to spend time with their families and friends. However, some of these key upgrade projects will have an impact on services, so we're asking passengers to plan their journeys before travelling. "
Mr Haines said the engineering work would mean "more reliable journeys" for passengers in future.
Separately, there are no dates set yet for rail strikes over the festive period, although they are a possibility.
However, there is a strike set for 26 November which could affect travel to Christmas markets as well as some major sporting events.
Train operator Great Western Railway said strike action by the train drivers' union Aslef at 12 train companies, including GWR, means only an extremely reduced service will operate on a limited number of routes on the day.