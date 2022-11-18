Shop sales rise but remain below pre-pandemic levels
UK retail sales increased in October but remain below pre-pandemic levels as the cost of living hits households, official figures show.
Sales volumes rose by 0.6% following a 1.5% drop in September, according the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The rebound followed weak sales in September due to shops being open for fewer hours or closing for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, the ONS said.
But economists suggested the latest uptick in sales will not continue.
The UK's inflation rate, which measures how quickly prices are rising, hit 11.1% in October - the highest for 41 years - and the government has said the country is in an economic recession.
The ONS said petrol and diesel sales rebounded in October and non-food stores sales increased, though both remain well below February 2020 levels.
However, the rebound was not seen by food stores, which saw sales drop.
Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, suggested the rise in sales in October would "prove a false dawn", given that sales in September were depressed by the Queen's funeral.
The ONS said that on a longer-term measure sales were still falling. Sales volumes in the August to October period fell by 2.4% when compared with the previous three months, which the ONS said continued a downward trend which had begun in summer 2021.
Lynda Petherick, head of retail at Accenture in the UK & Ireland, said: "Despite Black Friday coming up next week, it's unlikely that retailers will be in celebration mode as we head into the festive season this year.
"Rising inflation and the fall in real wages will only be adding to the sense of unease over whether this will be a 'golden quarter' after all."
"With further price rises expected, businesses may feel like they are already doing all they can in what is likely to be a difficult Christmas trading period."