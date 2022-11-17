Will chancellor Jeremy Hunt's plan to fix the UK economy work?

For now the markets seem sufficiently assured that this new team will deal with the deficit. The prime minister and chancellor managed to tell lenders they would immediately be needing £24bn less in funds than thought at the time of the mini-Budget. Labour's broad acceptance helps with the credibility. But the really tough stuff has been pushed out 'til after the election. The unspoken hope here might be that events prove to be far more positive in the coming months - perhaps an end to the war in Ukraine, and the post-pandemic supply bottlenecks. If that does not happen, risks remain here.