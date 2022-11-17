Energy bills to rise to £3,000 a year from April
Help with energy costs has been extended for all households, but at a less generous level, meaning millions will still face higher bills.
The bill for a typical household will rise to £3,000 in April, from £2,500 now, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced.
Without this help, average bills would have gone up to about £3,740, according to analyst estimates.
Mr Hunt also announced additional cost-of-living payments for the most vulnerable.
This amounted to £900 to households on means-tested benefits, £300 to pensioner households, and £150 for individuals on disability benefit.
In addition, there will be an extra £1bn given to councils to help those "who might otherwise fall through the cracks".
Although the typical household will see an annual bill of about £3,000 from April, this does not mean bills will be capped.
Every household pays for the energy it uses, and there is no absolute cap on the total cost.
Instead, the prices that energy firms charge per unit of energy will be capped, with the difference being made up using public money.