Train strikes could continue for another six months
Passengers could face six more months of strike action by thousands of rail workers after a vote by a rail union.
Members of the RMT union working at Network Rail and 14 train companies have voted in favour of further action.
Further strikes are likely unless a national dispute over pay, job security and working conditions is resolved.
Rail operators said passengers would be "dismayed by this outcome", adding further strikes would be counterproductive.
The dispute between unions, train companies and the government has been long-running.
Unions say salaries should increase to reflect the rising cost of living.
The rail industry is under pressure to save money as people after the pandemic left a hole in its finances. Rail bosses say reforms need to be agreed to afford pay increases.
A big part of the RMT's dispute is over Network Rail's plans to change how maintenance teams work, including 1,900 job cuts.
Network Rail recently proposed an amended offer including no compulsory job losses until early 2025.
The RMT said on Wednesday that the vote for further strike action had been overwhelmingly carried by members.
The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train firms, called on the RMT "to continue to work with us to agree the vital reforms necessary to both afford a fair pay deal, and secure a sustainable future for the railway which is currently taking more than its fair share from the taxpayer".
"Further counterproductive strike action would only heap more misery on our customers and struggling businesses in the run up to Christmas, and continue to undermine the viability of an industry we all want to see thrive," said Rail Delivery Group chair Steve Montgomery.
Rail workers in the RMT have already taken part in 8 days of strikes this year, starting in late June.
Strikes due to take place earlier this month were called off at the eleventh hour to enable a period of "intensive" negotiations.
Separately, the Aslef union has already announced its latest strike on 26th November in a dispute over pay. It affects 12 train companies.