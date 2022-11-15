Twirls substituted in some Heroes chocolate boxes
Cadbury's has removed small Twirls from some Heroes chocolate boxes due to disruption in its supply chain, the confectionary giant said.
Some tubs will now come with two full-sized Twirl bars, rather than the usual miniature ones.
It's not the first change to be made to chocolate variety boxes recently.
Earlier this month Mars Wrigley said it was removing Bounty bars from some tubs because 40% of people hated the coconut-flavoured treat.
A spokesperson for Cadbury's said: "We're facing the same challenges that many other food companies have reported in recent months," citing supply chain disruptions.
"To ensure we can continue to bring our loyal consumers the products they know and love, we have temporarily substituted bitesize Cadbury Twirl in Heroes Tubs, to the slightly larger Cadbury Twirl 21g across a small percentage of tubs produced.
"Rest assured consumers can enjoy the same amount of chocolate as before with the overall weight of the product remaining the same."
The company also had problems supplying its Mikado chocolate sticks in September.