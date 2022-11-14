London loses position as top European stock market
Britain's stock market has lost its position as Europe's most-valued, as the economic slowdown weighs on UK companies, data shows.
France has now taken top spot as the combined value of its companies' shares are boosted by currency movements and demand for French luxury goods.
It is the first time Paris has overtaken London since records began in 2003, according to data from Bloomberg.
The UK is expected to fall into recession this year as inflation rises.
London's FTSE 250 share index - which lists medium sized companies - has slumped by more than 17% over the last year as consumers and businesses struggle with rising inflation and higher interest rates.
London's FTSE 100 index - which comprises larger companies - has largely remained flat throughout 2022 , although the index is skewed towards foreign firms and commodities which are generally more stable, including oil and mining.
According to Bloomberg, France's luxury goods makers helped to boost the overall value of the country's CAC 40 index of leading companies.
LVMH, which owns the fashion brand Louis Vuitton, saw a revival in demand as China eased lockdowns and its shoppers returned to pre-pandemic habits.
Chinese shoppers accounted for around 35% of global demand for luxury goods before the pandemic, according to Bloomberg data.