Rise in energy firms remotely switching homes to prepay meters

The BBC contacted British Gas, Ovo-SSE, Scottish, EDF, Eon-Next, Shell, Octopus, Bulb, Utilita & So Energy. None were willing to share updated figures on 2022 switches. All stressed that any customers in difficulty should speak to their supplier. Shell also added that a third of their customers switched to prepayment asked to do so, because they see it as the best way to help budget and control spending.