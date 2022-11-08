Primark owner says customers face difficult choices as costs rise
The owner of Primark has warned consumers face tough choices on "what they spend and where they spend it" as it reported a big rise in sales.
Associated British Foods (ABF) said higher costs, rising interest rates and "general economic uncertainty" were making consumers cut back.
ABF said that it would not push up prices for clothes at Primark by more than already planned.
Sales at Primark rose to £7.7bn in the year to September, up 43% year-on-year.
But ABF warned that group profits could fall this year.
In its full-year results, ABF said that the retail sector had started to recover from lockdowns seen during the coronavirus pandemic, but "the full consequences of the current cost-of-living crisis remain uncertain."
The company said: "Given a context of a likely reduction in consumer disposable income we have decided this year not to implement further price increases on the autumn/winter and spring/summer ranges beyond those already implemented and planned.
"We believe this decision is in the best interests of Primark."
It had previously come under fire on social media as shoppers posted videos and photos of stickers with new, higher prices, being added to labels.
George Weston, the boss of ABF, said that although the company faced rising costs of materials and energy too, it wanted to "stand by our customers".
AB Foods said that overall revenue - including its food and sugar divisions - reached £17bn, up 22% while pre-tax profit grew by 48% to £1.1bn.