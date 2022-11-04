HSBC UK customers unable to access online banking
- Published
HSBC customers in the UK have reported problems accessing online banking services.
Customers took to Twitter to complain that the HSBC app had gone down - some said they were unable to pay for their shopping as their card was declined.
HSBC apologised for "those impacted for the inconvenience" and said it was "working hard to fix this".
It added: "We understand that some customers aren't able to access banking services as usual at the moment.
"We're investigating, and ask that you please try again in a bit.
"We'll share an update as soon as possible."
We understand that some customers aren’t able to access banking services as usual at the moment. We're investigating, and ask that you please try again in a bit. We'll share an update as soon as possible.— HSBC UK (@HSBC_UK) November 4, 2022
One customer tweeted that he had to leave his watch in a restaurant as collateral because he was unable to pay. Another that they had to walk out of the supermarket because their card was declined - and it did not work at a cash machine.
- A SHIP OF NIGHTMARES: Watch new comedy horror Wreck
- 'SCOTTISH FLING': Join Martin Compston on an unforgettable trip across his home country